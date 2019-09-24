News More News
Jayland Parker reflects on his visit to NC State

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor

Making his first official visit since decommitting from Colorado earlier this month, three-star linebacker Jayland Parker checked out NC State football over the weekend and came away impressed with head coach Dave Doeren’s program.

Parker said that it was a great visit, and he appreciated his interactions from different levels of the athletics department.

Parker originally had NC State in his top three prior to making a commitment to Colorado over the summer.
