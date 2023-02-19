Jarkel Joiner's offensive explosion lifts NC State past UNC
NC State senior point guard Jarkel Joiner will forever be known for his North Carolina moment.
Joiner overcame a difficult first half and exploded for 20 of his game-high 29 points in the second half to lead No. 23-ranked NC State to a 77-69 win over North Carolina on Sunday at PNC Arena.
Joiner scored 10 points during NC State’s decisive 12-1 run that opened up a 69-60 lead with 3:56 left.
The Ole Miss graduate transfer, who matched his NC State career high, came alive after a difficult first half to even the season series. He went 3 of 10 from the field for nine points. Joiner’s outburst in the second half, combined with some key baskets from redshirt junior center D.J. Burns (18 points) led the Wolfpack to go from shooting 30 percent in the first half, to 64.5 percent in the second.
“I thought Jarkel Joiner was great,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “He made every big shot we needed to have. He did a good job of getting us into what we needed to do.
“I don’t know if you guys have had time [or opportunity] to meet him off the court. He’s a tremendous young man.”
It remains to be seen if there will be a round III between the two programs down the road, but Keatts knows what the victory meant in evening the season series.
“I know people don’t believe this, but I don’t put one win over another,” Keatts said. “It was a win we needed to have, and I’m happy to have it.
“It’s not a rivalry right? So, why would I care.”
Joiner being in his sixth year of college could limit his chances of getting drafted by an NBA team, but Keatts brought up for the first time this season that he could make a roster one day.
“I can see him ending up on someone’s roster in the NBA,” Keatts said.
UNC coach Hubert Davis understood that Joiner was simply in the zone.
“He got into a really nice rhythm,” Davis said. “He was able to attack the basket. I thought he hit some tough shots — contested two’s and step-back three’s.
“At the end of the day, big time players have to step up.”
Conversely, UNC went frigid cold, missing 13 of 14 shots with the game on the line, with a 3-pointer by junior Caleb Love (23 points) snapping that drought with 23.9 seconds left. North Carolina shot 35.5 percent for the game and had 13 turnovers. It led to the NC State fans to chant “NIT” toward the end of the game.
“We defended the last eight minutes of the game,” Keatts said.
The Wolfpack had the perfect storm, and the timing was good with top 50 junior recruits such as Paul McNeil, Jarin Stevenson and Isaiah Evans all in attendance. NC State has gone from going 11-21 a year ago to now 21-7 overall and 11-6 in the ACC. NC State returns to action Wednesday against Wake Forest at 9 p.m. at PNC Arena.
“This has been a really good year for us,” Keatts said. “I have 100 percent buy-in. They are just so excited for one another.
“I don’t blame folks [NCSU fans] for wait and seeing. You haven’t heard me say one thing about attendance this year. I did know if we won, they would come to games. Our fans were tremendous.”
While Joiner dominated the second half, NC State’s defense and lack of committing turnovers put them in position for a strong second-half surge.
NC State tightened up its defense in the first half, which helped the Wolfpack overcome a difficult offensive performance. The Wolfpack forced eight turnovers and held the Tar Heels to 2 of 10 shooting on three-pointers.
Senior center Armando Bacot got his touches in the paint for the Tar Heels, but the Wolfpack threw some different looks at him. Bacot will go down as an all-time NC State killer, but he was held relatively in check with 16 points and 14 rebounds while playing through nagging injuries.
“He [Bacot] didn’t have what I call ‘video game numbers,’” Keatts said. “I think we can manage that, getting 16 on 14 shots. He’s so good and he’s so talented. It’s hard to guard him.”
NC State’s offense went south in the first half with guards Terquavion Smith and Joiner combining to go 6 of 22 from the field, and the Wolfpack finished the first half going 12 of 40 from the field. The poor shooting was offset by not committing one turnover, which led to a 12-0 points off turnovers advantage in the first 20 minutes.
The Tar Heels fell to 16-11 overall and 8-8 in the ACC, with opportunities starting to run out on making the NCAA Tournament.
"Sometimes, it doesn't come when you want it, where you want it, how you want it, and the manner of which you want it at the time you want it," Davis said. "That is life."
