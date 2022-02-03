PITTSBORO — Sophomore power forward Jarin Stevenson has continually dealt with change in his life, and playing at a brand new high school is the latest.

The lanky 6-foot-8, 200-pound Stevenson helped Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood High finish second in the NCHSAA 3A tournament last spring, but he’s starting over this season. He’s part of the historic first boys basketball team at Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth High, and being coached by his dad, Jarod Stevenson, a former Richmond star, who played overseas. His mother is also on the bench, Nicole Walker Stevenson, played at North Carolina from 1994-98. The two were high school sweethearts senior year at Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First High.