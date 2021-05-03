Asheville (N.C.) School High receiver Jaden Watkins has seen a steady rise in his recruiting stock ever since he caught 25 passes for 739 yards and nine touchdowns this past fall, as Asheville School was one of the few prep teams in the state to play at that point.

For good measure, Watkins added 20 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

All of that in just four games.

Duke was one of the first to take notice, offering him in January. It has been a steady stream since then, with Vanderbilt and Appalachian State the latest to give scholarships at the turn of the month. Those two joined Illinois, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, among others.

NC State is also on the offer list, giving him an offer April 6.