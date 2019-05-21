News More News
premium-icon
basketball

Jaden Seymour rehabbing knee, optimistic about future

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Rivals.com ranks Charlotte (N.C.) Northside Christian junior forward Jaden Seymour as the No. 142 overall player in the country in the class of 2020. (Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com)

GREENSBORO — Charlotte (N.C.) Northside Christian junior forward Jaden Seymour was on the cusp of having his recruitment explode, but then the unthinkable happened.

Seymour was playing defense for Team Charlotte in mid-April when he suffered a torn ACL after landing wrong. He knows some schools will continue to recruit him and some might fall off. Either way, he hopes to return to the court by next January and prove he’s still the Rivals150 prospect he’s projected to be.

