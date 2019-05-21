GREENSBORO — Charlotte (N.C.) Northside Christian junior forward Jaden Seymour was on the cusp of having his recruitment explode, but then the unthinkable happened.

Seymour was playing defense for Team Charlotte in mid-April when he suffered a torn ACL after landing wrong. He knows some schools will continue to recruit him and some might fall off. Either way, he hopes to return to the court by next January and prove he’s still the Rivals150 prospect he’s projected to be.