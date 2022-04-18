Jack Clark down to NC State, VCU
La Salle wing transfer Jack Clark is down to two colleges after a whirlwind recruitment.
Clark entered the portal March 22, and was quickly pursued by NC State. He officially visited the Wolfpack from Thursday-through-Saturday with his parents, and now will be checking out A-10 foe Virginia Commonwealth on ThursdayV before making a decision. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound Clark will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop and he’s getting recruited by NCSU assistant coach James Johnson.
