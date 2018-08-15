When linebacker Isaiah Moore was signed by NC State in the 2017 class, he was not necessarily a ballyhooed recruit.

Had he not landed an offer from the Wolfpack, it’s quite possible Moore, a product of Bird High in Chester, Va., would have ended up at Army. His other offers included Kent State, Navy and Old Dominion along with some Football Championship Subdivision options.

Thus he arrived at NC State with a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

“With Virginia Tech being in my state and UVA being in my state, not getting an offer from them was definitely disappointing, but I was excited about the opportunity to come to State, and I look forward to playing those guys whenever I do,” Moore said.

NC State also seems excited about Moore’s potential. After redshirting last fall, he has already found himself in the thick of a starting job battle, competing with sophomore Louis Acceus at middle linebacker.

Moore noted that he and Acceus, who came into school together, are like brothers and helping each other out. Acceus got the nod with the first-stringers at the spring game, but Moore turned heads by making 10 tackles with the second unit.

“It boosted my confidence tremendously,” Moore recalled. “I felt like I had a better knowledge of the defense at that point. I feel like once you know the defense you can play faster and read faster.”

It was during the spring that Moore felt things clicking for him. In hindsight, sitting out last fall proved beneficial.

“I feel like at the end of the day I needed it,” Moore acknowledged.

The 6-foot-2, 233-pounder has added about 20 pounds since arriving and feels that he is in the best shape of his life. He also spent spring learning how to play the weakside linebacker spot.

“The two positions pretty much run together,” Moore added. “I mainly play the middle position. I’m working with [fifth-year senior Germaine] Pratt to learn that side, too, because anything can happen.”

Among those possibilities could be Moore starting the season opener against James Madison on Sept. 1. Ironically, Moore has some familiarity with JMU.

“I know a lot of players there,” he said. “I played a lot of those guys in high school. It’s going to be fun.”

Moore, though, has not allowed himself to think ahead of what it would be like. For one, his position coach, defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable, does a good job keeping Moore in the moment.

“He’s tough,” Moore said. “He’s the toughest coach I have ever been around. He’s very detail-oriented, and I feel like I need that to be the best player I can be.”

Moore’s best could prove to be far better than his original recruitment suggested.