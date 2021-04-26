2022 three-star defensive back Isaiah Crowell has had quite the busy spring.

Not only did he have school and spring football to manage, but he also had to keep up with the quickly-growing interest he’s received from several Power Five programs during his recruitment.

The 5-11, 175-pound junior also had to take on a leadership role for East Forsyth High of Kernersville, N.C., this season, particularly with some of the standout seniors moving on to their respective colleges early.

The Wolfpacker caught up with Crowell at Tom Lemming’s annual North Carolina recruiting event, which was held at East Chapel Hill High this year, to get the latest on the NC State target’s recruitment.