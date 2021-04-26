Isaiah Crowell updates his recruitment, eyeing late summer decision
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
2022 three-star defensive back Isaiah Crowell has had quite the busy spring.
Not only did he have school and spring football to manage, but he also had to keep up with the quickly-growing interest he’s received from several Power Five programs during his recruitment.
The 5-11, 175-pound junior also had to take on a leadership role for East Forsyth High of Kernersville, N.C., this season, particularly with some of the standout seniors moving on to their respective colleges early.
The Wolfpacker caught up with Crowell at Tom Lemming’s annual North Carolina recruiting event, which was held at East Chapel Hill High this year, to get the latest on the NC State target’s recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news