NC State Wolfpack men's basketball paused activities Tuesday after a second member of its traveling party tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pack has now had four games either canceled or postponed this season due to positive cases, including matchups with UConn and Michigan in the past week.

NC State is 3-0 through three contests thus far, including home wins over Charleston Southern and North Florida as well as a victory over UMass Lowell in Bubbleville.

While the program has yet to release when it is expecting to return to action, the Wolfpack has presented a small body of work to evaluate the look of this year's roster.

Here is a report card for each of the Wolfpack's six freshmen through three games: