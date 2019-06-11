The Pack's rapidly growing class made another addition when recently offered two-star tight end Ezemdi Udoh from Fayetteville (N.C.) Terry Sanford announced Tuesday morning that he was committing.

The 16-year old 6-foot-5, 230-pounder visited NC State in May and was offered last week by the Wolfpack. He also had early offers from Tennessee and Virginia and also had scholarships from Appalachian State and East Carolina.

The versatile Udoh also plays golf and soccer for Terry Sanford and lined up at defensive end and tight end and did some kicking for the football team.

Udoh comes from an athletic family. His older brother Olisaemeka Udoh started four straight years at Elon. The 6-6, 336-pound tackle was No. 193 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, going to the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round.

His older sister Ona Udoh has started the last two years for the Wake Forest women’s basketball team, averaging 8.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Udoh is the fifth Pack commit since Thursday and the 13th overall.