In-state playmaker Jackson Vick commits to NC State Wolfpack football

A couple of visits to NC State last week was enough for three-star athlete Jackson Vick from Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash High to announce his verbal commitment to the Wolfpack.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder also had offers from Duke, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Appalachian State and East Carolina. His former teammate is NC State star sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight.

As a sophomore, Vick ran 99 times for 937 yards and 11 scores in helping Southern Nash reach a state title game. He also had 26 tackles, four interceptions and seven pass breakups.

In seven games this spring, Vick ran 144 times for 1,072 yards and five more scores.

NC State recruited Vick, who also made visits to Wake Forest, Appalachian State and ECU last week, as a cornerback.

Vick is the Pack's sixth commitment and fourth from the state of North Carolina. Rivals.com ranks Vick as the No. 20 prospect in N.C.

The Wolfpacker will have more on Vick's decision.