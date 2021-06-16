Every now and then you’ll find an offered prospect or someone committed to NC State who chooses to work out at camp regardless of their status as a target on the recruiting board.

Such was the case over the weekend when three-star defensive back Isaiah Crowell from East Forsyth High in Kernersville, N.C., chose to work in drills and one-on-ones with the Wolfpack’s defensive coaches.

Crowell spent much of the afternoon working with nickels coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay and that position group and also spending time with cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell. Perhaps not coincidentally, when asked which position Crowell played most often last spring for East Forsyth, the answer:

“Nickel,” he confirmed.

And where Crowell may be used at NC State is coming into clearer focus.