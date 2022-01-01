Ikem Ekwonu formally turns professional

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Ekwonu is projected as a potential top 10 draft pick after being named a unanimous consensus first-team All-American this past season. Ekwonu was named to the first team by the American Football Coaches Association, The Associated Press , Football Writers Association of America, The Sporting News and The Walter Camp Foundation. Ekwonu joined center Jim Ritcher (1979) and defensive end Bradley Chubb (2017) in that select company.

Ekwonu was named the recipient of the ACC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy and was named a first-team All-ACC performer by The Associated Press and on the official league squad. Ekwonu was also a finalist for the Outland Trophy.

Ekwonu tallied a team-leading 67 pancake blocks and 18 knockdowns for the Wolfpack in 2021. A two-time ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week, he allowed just two sacks from his left tackle position in 829 snaps this season.

Ekwonu finished his NCSU starting 31 of 36 games he played in, with 47 knockdown blocks, 154 pancakes and he allowed 11 sacks during his three years.

Ekwonu, who was the second-best offensive lineman in the country according to Pro Football Focus, had early success at NC State. Rivals.com ranked him as a three-star prospect and the No. 38 overall player in the state of North Carolina coming out of Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day. He picked the Wolfpack over offers from Georgia Tech, Maryland, North Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia and West Virginia.