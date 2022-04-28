NC State star Ikem Ekwonu drafted by hometown Panthers

The Charlotte, N.C., native went No. 6 overall in the first round to the Carolina Panthers at the NFL Draft held in Las Vegas, Nev.

“I always wanted to be in this position,” said Ekwuno in a previous interview about the draft. “I would watch the combine, watch the Pro Days and the draft every year since I could remember. The that I am that much closer to my dream, to be in this position, is a dream come true.”

The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder clocked 4.93 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, had a 29-inch vertical jump and added 26 reps at 225 pounds at his NCSU Pro Day.

Ekwonu was a Rivals.com three-star prospect and the No. 38 overall player in the class of 2019. He became the rare freshman to move into the starting lineup freshman year, getting seven starts in 12 games. He split time between left guard and left tackle, before making the latter his permanent home.

Ekwonu won the 2021 Jacobs Block Trophy for being the top blocker in the ACC, to go along with being a first-team All-American and a finalist for the Outland Trophy. He allowed just two sacks during his third year of college.

Ekwonu had hoped to join a pair of NC State legends in being the No. 1 overall pick. Quarterback Roman Gabriel [in the AFL] and defensive end Mario Williams were former No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks.