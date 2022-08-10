How the ACC's best players would be rated in Madden

97 - Myles Murphy, Clemson

Clemson’s defensive line is going to be freakishly good this season and Murphy might be the best of them all. The former five-star defensive end who finished fourth in the 2020 rankings behind Bryan Bresee, Bryce Young and DJ Uiagalelei totaled 43 tackles with 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks (both team highs) and there’s a feeling Murphy is just getting started.

*****

96 - Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

This comes with an asterisk based on Wednesday's news this week that Hartman is out indefinitely with a non-football related medical condition. Hartman is expected to return at some point this season and if he does, expect big numbers. Not only is he going to throw it all over the yard but he’s going to take some chances and has a little gunslinger mentality in him. It’s fun to watch - and the Demon Deacons have been lighting up the scoreboard because of it. Hartman threw for 4,228 yards with 39 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season and let’s not forget the former three-star also rushed for a team-high 11 scores.

*****

96 - Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

Armstrong returned to Virginia to throw the ball, so it’s expected the lefty will let it fly this season - maybe more than ever. The former three-star quarterback threw it 500 times last season for 4,449 yards with 31 TDs and 10 picks. What’s funny is Armstrong also led the Cavaliers with 98 carries and nine rushing scores. More to come.

*****

96 - A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

A two-star coming out of high school, Perry has not only become Sam Hartman’s favorite target but one of the best and most productive receivers in the ACC. Last season, Perry finished with 71 catches for 1,293 yards and 15 touchdowns on a team with Jaquaril Roberson, who also had 71 receptions. Roberson is now gone, so Perry should be an even bigger target in Wake Forest’s offense.

*****

94 - Bryan Bresee, Clemson

When we look back later in the season a score of 94 might be drastically low for Bresee, who is back healthy and should dominate along Clemson’s loaded defensive line. In only four games last season, the former No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class had three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and four quarterback pressures. Knowing Bresee’s fierce focus, a major season is ahead.

*****

90 - Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

Wicks might not be a household name. After all, he was third on the Cavaliers' roster in receptions last season, but he blew away his teammates with 1,203 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. There are plenty of reasons to believe the former low three-star receiver will have even more opportunities to load up on stats this season with Brennan Armstrong returning at quarterback and Tony Elliott now as coach.

*****

90 - Josh Downs, North Carolina

No one in the ACC had more catches than Downs last season. Not former Pitt (now USC) receiver Jordan Addison, not anyone. The former high four-star receiver finished with 101 receptions for 1,335 yards and eight touchdowns last season, but Downs also had quarterback Sam Howell throwing the ball to him. Howell is now in the NFL, so even though Downs’ numbers could end up higher the talent at QB in Chapel Hill is lower this season than when Howell was in charge.

*****

88 - Malik Cunningham, Louisville

The Louisville quarterback is a stat machine. And while his throwing ability is sometimes not perfect, the numbers he puts up cannot be discounted. The former four-star had 2,941 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and six picks last season. By far, Cunningham’s rushing numbers are much more impressive as he had better numbers than a majority of starting running backs in the ACC with 1,031 rushing yards and a conference-high 20 rushing TDs, not only for quarterbacks but for all players.

*****

86 - Devin Leary, NC State

Leading receiver Emeka Emezie is gone and so are his 60 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns. But a lot of NC State’s top receivers are returning and that should only benefit Leary, who threw for 3,433 yards with 35 touchdowns and five picks last season. That yardage was more than UNC’s Sam Howell, and Emezie had four more TD passes than Brennan Armstrong and 10 more than Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke.

*****

82 - Sean Tucker, Syracuse