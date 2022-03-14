 The class of 2020 has only been in college two years at NC State, but already is in flux.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-14 12:26:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

How class of 2020 hoops was formed

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

The class of 2020 has only been in college two years at NC State, but already is in flux.

NC State was excited about signing Josh Hall, Shakeel Moore, Cam Hayes, Nick Farrar and Ebenezer Dowuona in the class of 2020, and then in the spring added Jaylon Gibson and Nebraska transfer Thomas Allen. Also, Dereon Seabron essentially joined that class after not qualifying academically in the class of 2019.

Related link: Video — Kevin Keatts breaks down NC State's class of 2020

NC State coach Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack went 11-21 this past season behind a youthful roster.
NC State coach Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack went 11-21 this past season behind a youthful roster. (Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}