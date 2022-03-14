How class of 2020 hoops was formed

The class of 2020 has only been in college two years at NC State, but already is in flux.

NC State was excited about signing Josh Hall, Shakeel Moore, Cam Hayes, Nick Farrar and Ebenezer Dowuona in the class of 2020, and then in the spring added Jaylon Gibson and Nebraska transfer Thomas Allen. Also, Dereon Seabron essentially joined that class after not qualifying academically in the class of 2019.