Host Justin H. Williams is joined by basketball analyst Brian Geisinger of ACCSports.com and SportsChannel8 for The Wolfpacker Hoops Talk podcast brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-NC State men's basketball's first three non-conference games of the 2020-21 schedule.

-What's next for the Pack after a program pause and a turbulent start to college basketball.

-First impressions of the new-look Wolfpack roster including notables Devon Daniels, Cam Hayes and DJ Funderburk.

-And much more!

