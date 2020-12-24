Host Justin H. Williams is joined by basketball analyst Brian Geisinger of ACCSports.com and SportsChannel8 for The Wolfpacker Hoops Talk podcast brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-NC State men's basketball's last three games, including the 79-76 win over No. 17 UNC, after returning from a two-week hiatus.

-Breaking down the roster player-by-player, including the growth of Manny Bates' game, the leadership from senior guards Devon Daniels and Braxton Beverly, and what to make of the freshman backcourt with Cam Hayes and Shakeel Moore.

-What is the Pack's ceiling once fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk returns?

