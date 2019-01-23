Hoophall Classic: Four-star Christian Brown finding his groove
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- As a senior, four-star wing Christian Brown has put it all together and has his game clicking at a high level.
A native of South Carolina, the bouncy 6-foot-6 wing decided to move to Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill for his senior year and the move has worked out in his favor.
"I had some injuries over the summer and I am here able to just keep focused on basketball and school," said Brown. "Playing for a great team with players like Cole Anthony, Kofi Cockburn and Cameron Thomas it just helped progress my game.
"Confidence has helped a lot. Junior year wasn't a great year off those injuries and stuff happening. Me going away to Oak Hill my senior year and getting away from distractions has been good."
IN HIS OWN WORDS....
Brown said that he would like to set up some visits soon and Illinois, N.C. State and Pittsburgh have been standing out lately. He spoke about each.
Illinois: "They have great coaches and Kofi is going there. I like the playing style and how I think I could develop there and I like the way they recruited Kofi."
N.C. State: "It's a fast paced game and I'm a fast pace player. They go up and down, they play my style. Coach (Kevin) Keatts has helped put people in the NBA and is a great coach and it's a great campus."
Pittsburgh: "They've been recruiting me for a while now. Same thing, they are an up and down team and it's a great campus. Trey McGowens, I played with him, he's there and everything is good."
RIVALS' REACTION, WHAT'S NEXT?
First, the job Brown has done getting his game back on track and rebuilding from the ground up is commendable. There were no complaints about a summertime drop in the rankings, just hard work and focus. Now, the results are paying off because schools see an athletic transition finisher, slashing driver and potential defensive stopper who can rebound.
He visited Clemson officially in the fall but they don't appear to be as much in the mix as Illinois, N.C. State and Pitt are at this point. Rumors have swirled recently that Raleigh is going to be his landing spot and that a decision could come soon. But, the Illini and Panthers are right there and could swing him their way with a strong visit.
Brown won't tip his hand about a favorite, but it's pretty clear he's ready to get a decision out of the way.
"I may be getting close," said Brown. "It's around that time and time is ticking so I've just gotta make that decision soon. It's just when the time is right when I'll make the decision."