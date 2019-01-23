SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- As a senior, four-star wing Christian Brown has put it all together and has his game clicking at a high level. A native of South Carolina, the bouncy 6-foot-6 wing decided to move to Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill for his senior year and the move has worked out in his favor.

"I had some injuries over the summer and I am here able to just keep focused on basketball and school," said Brown. "Playing for a great team with players like Cole Anthony, Kofi Cockburn and Cameron Thomas it just helped progress my game. "Confidence has helped a lot. Junior year wasn't a great year off those injuries and stuff happening. Me going away to Oak Hill my senior year and getting away from distractions has been good."

IN HIS OWN WORDS....

Brown said that he would like to set up some visits soon and Illinois, N.C. State and Pittsburgh have been standing out lately. He spoke about each.

Illinois: "They have great coaches and Kofi is going there. I like the playing style and how I think I could develop there and I like the way they recruited Kofi." N.C. State: "It's a fast paced game and I'm a fast pace player. They go up and down, they play my style. Coach (Kevin) Keatts has helped put people in the NBA and is a great coach and it's a great campus." Pittsburgh: "They've been recruiting me for a while now. Same thing, they are an up and down team and it's a great campus. Trey McGowens, I played with him, he's there and everything is good."

RIVALS' REACTION, WHAT'S NEXT?