Hometown star Silas Demary Jr. gets NC State offer
NC State offered hometown star Silas Demary Jr. on Monday, speeding up his recruitment just a little bit more.
Demary has already officially visited Virginia Commonwealth, and will take an official visit to Tennessee on July 26-28. In-between, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound combo guard will be finishing off his traveling team career with Team Curry in Chicago. He flies out today.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news