History lesson: NC State vs. Miami

NC State and Miami have only played 16 times. The Wolfpacker noted how a win for the Pack over the Canes in 1970 came at a pivotal time in NC State football history. But the series has been entertaining since Miami came into the ACC. The Canes are 4-2 against NC State in league action, but almost all of those games have been fascinating in some form. Here's a rundown of the history between the two.

On The Field

There has been one time in NC State history where ESPN’s College GameDay came to Raleigh. It was Oct. 23, 2004, when No. 3 Miami was the opponent. That was the first time that the Wolfpack played the Hurricanes since Miami had joined the ACC, and it was the beginning of what has been an entertaining series between the two teams in conference play. Miami won that evening in Raleigh, 45-31, proving ESPN’s Lee Corso wrong. Corso had donned a full Mr. Tuffy mascot for his prediction, yet it was an ominous sign when Miami’s Devin Hester returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Ironically, Hester recently acknowledged that the school he wanted to attend coming out of high school was none other than NC State.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZXZpbiBIZXN0ZXIgc2F5cyB0aGF0IGhlIHdvdWxkIGhhdmUgZ29u ZSB0byBOQyBTdGF0ZSBpZiBoaXMgbW9tIGRpZG7igJl0IG1ha2UgaGltIGdv IHRvIE1pYW1pIPCfmKIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL293NGZ0VHF3 YzEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vdzRmdFRxd2MxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEVsaSBKb25lcyAoQEVsaUpvbmVzMjApIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vRWxpSm9uZXMyMC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0NjMwMjg5MjA2Mzk2MTA5 MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Three years later, in the final season Miami played at the famed Orange Bowl, NC State scored a win over the Canes in improbable fashion. Miami quarterback Kirby Freeman completed one pass to a teammate, literally, the entire game. It was an 84-yard touchdown. He also threw three interceptions and 11 more incomplete passes for a final quarterback rating of 2.1. Yet, NC State needs overtime to win the game thanks to Miami rushing for 314 yards and 5.2 yards per carry. The Pack prevailed after Miami missed a field goal attempt with its first OT possession, and then future long-time NFL kicker Steven Hauschka made a 42-yarder for the win for the Pack, one of four field goals for Hauschka on the day. A year later, quarterback Russell Wilson had one of his highlight performances on his way to being first-team All-ACC as a freshman, running around Miami’s defense for a 29-yard touchdown run and also throwing for two scores in what was a 38-28 win for the Pack. The two teams played a wild game in 2012, with NC State rallying from being down 37-27 with eight minutes left to tie the game on a 50-yard field goal by Niklas Sade with 1:58 remaining. Yet Miami completed a 62-yard pass from Stephen Morris to Phillip Dorsett with just 19 seconds remaining to pull out a crazy 44-37 victory. There was not a lot of drama in a 27-13 win for Miami in Raleigh in 2016, but last year saw another thriller between the two teams. When NC State kicker Christopher Dunn made a 53-yard field goal with 14:55 left in the fourth quarter, the Pack enjoyed a 41-31 lead. Yet Miami would score two field goals and a touchdown on its final three possessions while holding the Pack to a pair of punts and then getting an interception to pull out a 44-41 victory. It was the first time that Miami head coach Manny Diaz had coached at Carter-Finley Stadium on the opposing sideline since he left the school that gave Diaz his big break in coaching. Diaz was a graduate assistant at Florida State when Chuck Amato was the assistant head coach of the powerhouse Seminoles. When Amato was hired by his alma mater to be NC State’s head coach in 2000, he brought Diaz with him as a grad assistant, and in 2002 promoted Diaz to linebackers coach. In 2004, Diaz was shifted to safeties coach and special teams coordinator, a role he held for two years before being hired as the defensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee. Diaz and Amato maintained a close friendship, and Amato was on the sideline at UNC’s Kenan Stadium in 2019 when Diaz and the Hurricanes played UNC.

Fans gathered outside College Game Day's set when it visited for the NC State-Miami game in 2004. (Tom Miller/The Wolfpacker)

On The Recruiting Trail