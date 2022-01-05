Hickory (N.C.) High's Rico Walker junior-year highlights

Hickory (N.C.) High junior weakside defensive end Rico Walker has become a dominant force.

Rivals.com ranks Walker the No. 207 overall player in the country, the No. 3 overall player in the state of North Carolina and the No. 13 weakside defensive end in the class of 2023.

Walker had 56 tackles, seven sacks and seven tackles for loss for Hickory High. He had 18 scholarship offers, including one from NC State on Sept. 24, 2020.

Click below to watch his junior-year highlights: