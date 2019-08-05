To some players, asking the question “Are you healthy?” can be relatively innocent.

When it comes to the health of NC State fifth-year senior left tackle Emanuel McGirt, it has proven to be everything for four years.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound McGirt’s college career has been derailed by a variety of injuries, culminating in 41 plays over 10 games, including not playing in 2017, plus his redshirt year in 2015. In-between, he underwent knee surgery in November 2016, and also suffered a foot injury.

“It has been hard since I’ve been here,” McGirt said. “I’ve basically missed two years, but I’m healthy now. I’m glad to be out there consistently.”

McGirt used his faith to keep his spirits up — his father is a pastor and lawyer. He hopes to duplicate the path his former roommate had in generating a strong last year — running back Reggie Gallaspy. The Wolfpack running back tallied 228 rushing attempts for 1,091 yards and 18 touchdowns in his swan song season. If McGirt could somehow edge past Tyrone Riley for the starting left tackle spot, it would help make up for lost time.

“My family and guys on the team have always encouraged me,” McGirt said. “It’s been hard, but I wouldn’t change it. I’m stronger, quicker and just more athletic. I’ve had the chance to consistently be in the weight room and not have to sit out being in a boot or on crutches.”

McGirt also has a new offensive line coach with John Garrison. The slate has been wiped clean and he’s living in the present.

“Having somebody who has never seen you play before and doesn’t really know much about you, it’s almost like a new start,” McGirt said. “It’s almost like being a freshman.”

This was not the college career McGirt envisioned when he verbally committed to NC State on Nov. 20, 2014, which seems like another lifetime ago. His recruitment generated as much “heat” as any player on the current roster when he was a Rivals.com four-star prospect at Durham (N.C.) Hillside.

NC State offered McGirt back when he was a 6-5, 230-pounder in Sept. 2013. Old Dominion followed, but there was a calm before the storm. By the spring of his junior year, colleges were coming at him in droves and he was weighing around 270 pounds.

McGirt verbally committed to North Carolina in June 2014, which is where most of his family attended. He then opened his recruitment up again, and selected Nc State after also officially visiting Georgia and Virginia Tech.

The future was bright for McGirt, who finished ranked No. 196 overall nationally in the class of 2015, and the No. 14 tackle by Rivals.com. All these years later, he is down to 12 or 13 games remaining, and he has worked hard to make the most out of them.

“I’ve been preparing myself all summer,” McGirt said. “I’ve been trying to kill the runs and kill the weight room. I’m trying to be a leader on the O-Line.”

The fall camp will determine who wins the starting left tackle spot, but if McGirt ends up taking the field on the opening drive against East Carolina on Aug. 31, he’d love that storybook ending to his uneven journey.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I’ve been here,” McGirt said.

McGirt has already earned his degree in English, and has pondered going to law school in the future.

“I’ve been thinking about different things and could venture out in science,” McGirt said. “I’m all over the place and haven’t figured a solid career plan yet.”