Sophomore guard Yohance Connor has been welcoming change, first making the move from Charlotte-based 1 of 1 Prep, and its traveling team.

Connor announced last week he would be playing for Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy, and has been playing with Team Loaded VA 16s this spring. The electric native of Salisbury, N.C., is a true two-way force, and enjoys having the ball in his hands.