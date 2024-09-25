NC State redshirt sophomore guard Valen Erickson was out of school and needing a home at this time last year..

Erickson verbally committed to Nebraska on July 30, 2021, coming out of Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita in the class of 2022. He figured his future was set and was ready for then coach Scott Frost’s program. Missouri never gave up on Erickson and flipped him Sept. 6, 2021.

The Rivals.com three-star tackle prospect had offers from Missouri, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Illinois, Louisville, Purdue, Syracuse and Tennessee, among others. He was also offered by Northern Illinois, who NC State is hosting this Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.