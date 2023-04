Arizona State combo guard transfer DJ Horne looked at other schools, but ultimately the connections to NC State were obvious.

Horne is a Raleigh native with his immediate and extended family in the area. He also was with NCSU assistant coach Joel Justus at ASU for the 2021-22 season. Horne played his first two years at Illinois State and was teammates with Wolfpack center Dusan Mahorcic. He also played his last year of high school with former NCSU power forward Greg Gantt at Fayetteville (N.C.) Trinity Christian.