The good health part was a revelation after losing left guard Chandler Zavala on offense, and key cogs such as nose tackle C.J. Clark , defensive end Savion Jackson , linebackers Isaiah Moore and Payton Wilson and safety Cyrus Fagan to season-ending injuries last year. NC State ended up starting three safeties next to Tanner Ingle a year ago.

NC State coach Dave Doeren was excited by the good health of his squad and its depth going into next Saturday’s season opener at East Carolina.

NC State hasn’t played a game since the comeback win over North Carolina on Nov. 26, 2021. East Carolina’s last game was the same date, a 35-13 loss vs. Cincinnati.

“We have high goals as a football team and as a program,” Doeren said. “It’s about winning today over and over and over. I’ve really enjoyed the training camp with this group and preseason.

“It’s been great having the two extra days the NCAA allowed for rest to break up the work. It’s as healthy as I’ve ever seen a team coming out of training camp here. I’m excited about that.”

The depth part has been highlighted by the three linebacker spots during fall camp, but Doeren pointed out that the wide receiver unit will be more than just Thayer Thomas and Devin Carter making plays this season, but they are a good start.

“Thayer had the best training camp he has had,” Doeren said. “He’s been outstanding and has really improved since last year. Devin Carter also returns.”

Doeren said Thomas responded by having guys behind him push for playing time. The receiver position could be nine-deep this fall, which would be an improved change from a year ago.

Sophomore Porter Rooks, Maryland transfer Darryl Jones, an improved Keyon Lesane, a junior, and some receivers who haven’t played much for NC State over their careers are ready to provide depth. Redshirt freshmen Julian Gray and Jalen Coit, sophomore Anthony Smith and redshirt junior Jasiah Provillon, could all be in the receiver rotation.

“We have increased our depth of playmakers,” Doeren said.

If NC State starts Dylan McMahon at guard and senior Bryson Speas at tackle on the right side, with redshirt sophomore Anthony Belton at left tackle, it will set up the depth chart pretty well. Redshirt junior guard Derrick Eason and redshirt sophomore tackle Timothy McKay will provide crucial depth. Doeren also has been encouraged by the play of three redshirt freshmen lineman — center Lyndon Cooper, guard Anthony Carter and tackle Patrick Matan.

“I feel like we have good competitive depth there,” Doeren said. “We can rotate some guys on the offensive line.”

Doeren pointed out that Thomas and Gray will also handle the return duties this season. Finding a replacement for running back Zonovan Knight wasn’t just in the backfield, but at kick returner.

The experienced depth and veteran leadership has NC State poised to improve upon last year’s 9-3 mark.

“I know what my goals are here, to win a championship,” Doeren said. “That is what it has been about since day one.”

East Carolina went 7-5 last year — improving from 3-6 in 2020 — under fourth-year coach Mike Houston.

NC State pursued East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers heavily out of Greenville (N.C.) Conley High in the class of 2018. However, his father was the public address announcer for the Pirates and his mother had past ties to the football program, hence he wanted to stay home.

“I’ve known Holton since he was in high school,” Doeren said. “He’s a big strong kid that can run around and is super smart. He has a lot of game experience. He has skill players around him.”

Ahlers prep teammate C.J. Johnson joined him at ECU, who also was offered by NC State at one point. Johnson caught 35 passes for 520 yards and a touchdown last year. He snagged 54 passes for 908 yards and four scores in 2019.

There isn’t much recruiting overlap between the two programs, but NC State recruited ECU tight end Ryan Jones out of Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek and guard Avery Jones from Havelock. Jones was an impressive wide receiver and defensive back prospect, who picked Oklahoma and became an outside linebacker. He transferred to ECU and caught 37 passes for 442 yards and five touchdowns last year. Jones picked UNC but quickly transferred to ECU, where he has a chance to be a four-year starter.

NC State plays on the road at ECU and then the next time will be at Clemson on Oct. 1. Doeren is glad they’ll have some road experience before playing the Tigers.

“We need to go play on the road and in front of a fan base like that,” Doeren said. “It’s a stadium that NC State has not played well in as a program. We are 1-4 in Greenville. My last time there, we had 13 penalties and lost a one-possession game [33-30 on Sept. 10, 2016].