Forsyth (Ga.) Mary Persons High junior running back Duke Watson verbally committed to Georgia Tech on March 11, but he isn’t quite done with the recruiting process.

Watson, who was joined by his parents arrived in Raleigh late Thursday night and unofficially visited NC State on Friday. The main motivation, his relationship with NCSU running backs coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel. He had offered the speedy 6-foot-1, 185-pound Watson on Feb. 9.

Rivals.com ranks him the No. 42 running back in the country and the No. 62 overall player in Georgia in the class of 2024.