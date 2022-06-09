Garwey Dual still remembers getting a Division II offer in the not so distant past.

The Carmel (Ind.) High guard was offered by Colorado-Colorado Springs on Aug. 12, 2021,, which is known in basketball circles as the school that produced Derrick White of the Boston Celtics, who finished at Colorado in Boulder. The first Division I offer came from Indiana-Purdue in Indianapolis on April 3, which has the great initials to IUPUI.