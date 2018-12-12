Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

NC State fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury became the second consensus All-American in the last two years for Wolfpack football.

The American Football Coaches Association named Bradbury first-team All-American on Wednesday. The AFCA was the fourth different organization to give the Rimington Award winner first-team honors — joining The Associated Press, Walter Camp and Football Writers Association of American. Additionally, The Sporting News and Pro Football Focus named him second-team All-American.

Bradbury and former defensive end Bradley Chubb of the Denver Broncos have given the Wolfpack back-to-back consensus All-American's.

Bradbury, who earned a spot in the prestigious Senior Bowl, played 99.0 percent of NC State’s snaps this season and did not allow a single quarterback pressure. He was part of an offensive line that allowed only nine sacks during the year, third fewest at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

Bradbury arrived to NC State as a Rivals.com two-star tight end prospect out of Charlotte Christian High. He originally selected NCSU over offers from Charlotte and Colorado State. He eventually made the move from tight end to defensive tackle, before settling in at center. He was able to rush for a one-yard touchdown run out of the fullback position against East Carolina in the regular season finale.