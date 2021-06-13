Game three preview of NC State baseball vs. Arkansas in the Super Regionals

NC State baseball takes on Arkansas Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 in game three of the Super Regionals.

The Razorbacks won game one 21-2, and the Wolfpack won game two 6-5.

The three-game series is being played in Fayetteville, Ark., with the winner advancing to the 2021 College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

The Wolfpack (34-18, 19-14 ACC) won the Ruston Regional with a 3-0 record last weekend, including two wins over regional host and top-seeded Louisiana Tech. The Pack outscored its opponents 30-11 over three games in the Ruston Regional.

The Razorbacks (50-12, 22-8 ACC) won the Fayetteville Regional with a 3-1 record last weekend, ultimately defeating Nebraska in a winner-take-all Monday contest.

Here is a preview for game three of the Super Regionals series: