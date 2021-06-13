Game three preview of NC State baseball vs. Arkansas in the Super Regionals
NC State baseball takes on Arkansas Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 in game three of the Super Regionals.
The Razorbacks won game one 21-2, and the Wolfpack won game two 6-5.
The three-game series is being played in Fayetteville, Ark., with the winner advancing to the 2021 College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
The Wolfpack (34-18, 19-14 ACC) won the Ruston Regional with a 3-0 record last weekend, including two wins over regional host and top-seeded Louisiana Tech. The Pack outscored its opponents 30-11 over three games in the Ruston Regional.
The Razorbacks (50-12, 22-8 ACC) won the Fayetteville Regional with a 3-1 record last weekend, ultimately defeating Nebraska in a winner-take-all Monday contest.
Here is a preview for game three of the Super Regionals series:
Expected starters
NC State
Freshman right-handed pitcher Matt Willadsen (6-3, 179 pounds)
Willadsen has a season ERA of 4.97 in 79.2 innings pitched with 68 strikeouts and 25 walks. Opposing batters have hit .254 against him in 2021.
Arkansas
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Peyton Pallette (6-1, 175 pounds)
Pallette has a season ERA of 4.02 in 56.0 innings pitched with 67 strikeouts and 20 walks. Opposing batters have hit .237 against him in 2021.
Gambling odds
Game three (As of June 13)
Arkansas -300 (-115 for -2.5)
NC State +250 (-105 for +2.5)
Series Price (As of June 11)
Arkansas -900
NC State +500
Odds to win the College World Series (As of June 11)
Arkansas +180 (favorite to win)
NC State +5000
Record versus common opponents
Arkansas — 4-2
March 12-14
at Louisiana Tech — W, 9-7 (10)
at Louisiana Tech — W, 8-1
at Louisiana Tech — L, 2-0
March 19-21
Alabama — L, 16-1
Alabama — W, 9-1
Alabama — W, 3-1
NC State — 3-0
Ruston Regional
Alabama — W, 8-1
at Louisiana Tech — W, 8-3
at Louisiana Tech — W, 14-7
Player to watch
Arkansas fifth-year senior reliever Kevin Kopps has been one of the best pitchers in the country this season, and the Wolfpack will need to get run production when he isn't in the mound if it wants to make it to Omaha.
In a team-high 79.2 innings pitched, Kopps has a team-low ERA of 0.68. He also has a team-high 120 strikeouts compared to just 15 walks. His 8.0 strikeouts-to-walks ratio ranks sixth among Division I pitchers and is the beast among Power Five pitchers.
He appeared in three games in the Fayetteville Regional, and the Razorbacks lost the only contest in which he didn't appear. Here was his stat line from the regional:
2 W, 1 SV, 13.1 IP, 0 ER, 6 H, 15 K, 0 BB
In other words, he was filthy.
