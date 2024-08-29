NC State hosts Western Carolina on Thursday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. The Wolfpack went 9-4 last year, but overhauled their offensive personnel.

NC State enters the 2024 season with incredible hype and a No. 24 national ranking.

NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall does a pop pass to sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion for the five-yard touchdown to tie game at 14-14, with 12:03 left in the second quarter.

Western Carolina quarterback Cole Gonzales throws a 8-yard pass to wide receiver P.J. Columbo who slips behind the congestion for the touchdown. WCU leads 14-7 with five seconds left in the first quarter.

NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall throws a low pass where only sophomore receiver Kevin Concepcion can scoop it up, and he gets the 17-yard touchdown. NC State ties the game 7-7 with 2:39 left in the first quarter.

WCU quarterback Cole Gonzales has all day and finds Jake Young for the 8-yard touchdown and Western Carolina leads 7-0 with 5:55 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive was set up by NC State quarterback Grayson McCall's interception, which WCU's Ken Moore Jr. returned 59 yards to the 8-yard line.

