NC State enters the 2024 season with incredible hype and a No. 24 national ranking.
NC State hosts Western Carolina on Thursday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. The Wolfpack went 9-4 last year, but overhauled their offensive personnel.
Halftime statistics (9:05 p.m.)
NC State ties the game 14-14 (8:30 p.m.)
NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall does a pop pass to sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion for the five-yard touchdown to tie game at 14-14, with 12:03 left in the second quarter.
First quarter statistics (8:23 p.m.)
Western Carolina retakes lead (8:18 p.m.)
Western Carolina quarterback Cole Gonzales throws a 8-yard pass to wide receiver P.J. Columbo who slips behind the congestion for the touchdown. WCU leads 14-7 with five seconds left in the first quarter.
NC State ties the game up (8:11 p.m.)
NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall throws a low pass where only sophomore receiver Kevin Concepcion can scoop it up, and he gets the 17-yard touchdown. NC State ties the game 7-7 with 2:39 left in the first quarter.
Western Carolina strikes first (7:59 p.m.)
WCU quarterback Cole Gonzales has all day and finds Jake Young for the 8-yard touchdown and Western Carolina leads 7-0 with 5:55 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive was set up by NC State quarterback Grayson McCall's interception, which WCU's Ken Moore Jr. returned 59 yards to the 8-yard line.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE