Final: Wake Forest 34, NC State 30

NC State welcomed back the return of senior quarterback Grayson McCall, but he then exited the game with 9:27 left in the first quarter after a big hit. The Wolfpack hope to form a team identity against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium, regardless of who is at quarterback. Freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey took over for McCall. Wake Forest junior running back Demond Claiborne rushed 20 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Demon Deacons to a 34-30 win.

Final statistics (3:41 p.m.)

Wake Forest surges to 34-30 lead (3:35 p.m.)

Wake Forest junior running back Demond Claiborne dekes NC State junior outside linebacker Sean Brown after the handoff for the three-yard touchdown run with 1:01 left. Wake Forest leads 34-30.

Demond Claiborne gets free

Wake Forest junior running back Demond Claiborne sprints for a 32-yard touchdown to make it 30-27 with 8:43 left in the game.

Justin Joly gets into end zone (2:58 p.m.)

NC State junior tight end Justin Joly has two defenders around him and he still goes up and makes the play for the 22-yard touchdown reception. NC State leads 30-20 with 13:08 left in the game.

Statistics through three quarters (2:51 p.m.)

Kendrick Raphael gets loose (2:43 p.m.)

NC State sophomore running back Raphael gets a good hole and scoots for a 20-yard touchdown run. NC State leads 23-20 with 3:02 left in the third quarter.

WFU tacks on field goal (2:35 p.m.)

Wake Forest redshirt junior kicker Matthew Dennis makes a 41-yard field goal and the Demon Deacons lead 20-16 with 6:28 left in the third quarter.

Halftime statistics (1:49 p.m.)

NC State adds another field goal (1:46 p.m.)

NC State redshirt sophomore kicker Kanoah Vinesett makes the 37-yard field goal with three seconds left in the half and Wake Forest's lead is now 17-16. NC State will get the ball to start the third quarter.

Wake Forest goes down the field (1:37 p.m.)

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Horatio Fields goes up to high point a 23-yard touchdown catch over two NC State defenders. Wake Forest leads 17-13 with 1:28 left in the second quarter.

NC State takes the lead (1:22 p.m.)

NC State redshirt sophomore kicker Kanoah Vinesett makes the 35-yard field goal to give the Wolfpack a 13-10 lead with 2:58 left in the second quarter.

Freshman Keenan Jackson ties game up (1:02 p.m.)

​NCSU freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey has all day to find a receiver, and he floats a nine-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Keenan Jackson. The game is tied 10-10 with 11:30 left in the second quarter.

First quarter statistics (12:55 p.m.)

NC State tacks on three points (12:45 p.m.)

NC State redshirt sophomore kicker Kanoah Vinesett makes the 35-yard field and it cuts Wake Forest's lead to 10-3 with 3:09 left in the first quarter.

Wake Forest's defense delivers vicious hit against QB Grayson McCall (12:29 p.m.)

NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall took off from the pocket on third and 11, and he was drilled by redshirt junior linebacker Quincy Bryant, causing him to fumble and his helmet came off. Wake Forest senior safety Evan Slocum returned the fumble 88 yards to the two-yard line. McCall was taken off on a cart and put his hands up to signal to the crowd with 9:27 left in the first quarter. Two plays later, senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier threw a two-yard pass to junior running back Demond Claiborne to give the Demon Deacons a 10-0 lead with 8:51 left in the first quarter.

Wake Forest nets a field goal (12:16 p.m.)

Wake Forest redshirt junior kicker Matthew Dennis makes a 31-yard field gaol and the Demon Deacons lead 3-0 with 11:50 left in the first quarter.