Game blog: North Carolina at No. 20 NC State

NC State is hosting North Carolina on Friday night, with a lot on the line.
• NC State is trying to represent the Atlantic Division in the ACC title game.
• NCSU is aiming for its first undefeated record at Carter-Finley Stadium since 1986.
• The seniors and players who potentially want to exit early to the NFL will be playing on Senior Day.
• A Wolfpack victory keeps hopes alive for a potential 10-win season.
Updates from the game will be posted in this blog.
Carter-Finley Stadium prior to the North Carolina at NC State game in Raleigh. (Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)
NC State doesn't give up (10:21 p.m.)
NC State wide receiver Emeka Emezie finds himself wide open for the 64-yard touchdown, and UNC now leads 30-28 with 1:35 left. Coming down to another onside kick.
UNC tacks on three, part II (10:20 p.m.)
Grayson Atkins makes a 50-yard field goal to extend UNC's lead to 30-21 with 2:12 left in the game.
UNC tacks on three (10:03 p.m.)
Grayson Atkins makes the 21-yard field goal and UNC leads 27-21 with 7:44 left in the game.
Third quarter statistics (9:34 p.m.)
Thayer Thomas comes through (9:30 p.m.)
NC State wide receiver Thayer Thomas slips away at the last second and runs in for a 26-yard touchdown to cut UNC's lead to 24-21 with 32 seconds left in the third quarter.
North Carolina extends lead to 10 points (9:22 p.m.)
Justin Olson makes a tough catch for a 17-yard touchdown for UNC, and the Tar Heels extended their lead to 24-14 with 6:03 left in the third quarter. Sam Howell's touchdown pass was his first of the game.
UNC takes the lead (9:02 p.m.)
UNC quarterback Sam Howell takes off against NC State's blitz and runs for a 12-yard touchdown. UNC leads NCSU 17-14 with 9:05 left in the third quarter.
Halftime statistics (8:32 p.m.)
Sam Howell gets loose (8:24 p.m.)
UNC quarterback Sam Howell rolls out left looking to pass, but runs in for the touchdown. NC State leads 14-10 with 2:02 left in the second quarter.
UNC kicks short field goal (7:48 p.m)
UNC kicker Grayson Atkins kicks a 22-yard field goal after a stellar job of NC State's defense near the goal line. NCSU leads 14-3 with 14:06 left in the second quarter.
First-quarter statistics (7:45 p.m.)
Fast start for NC State continues (7:38 p.m.)
Quarterback Devin Leary finds H-back Trent Pennix in the back of the right corner for a 9-yard touchdown. NC State leads UNC 14-0 with 2:14 left in the first quarter.
NC State gets blocked punt magic (7:08 p.m.)
UNC tries to punt it and NC State running back Jordan Houston blocks the punt, and wide receiver C.J. Riley gets the touchdown with 13:37 left in the first quarter. NC State leads UNC 7-0.
Two defensive backs injured
Nickel Tyler Baker-Williams and safety Devan Boykins are injured and not playing today. Joshua Pierre-Louis and Jakeen Harris got the start.
