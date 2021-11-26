 TheWolfpackCentral - Game blog: North Carolina at No. 20 NC State
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-26 17:34:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Game blog: North Carolina at No. 20 NC State

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
NC State is hosting North Carolina on Friday night, with a lot on the line.

• NC State is trying to represent the Atlantic Division in the ACC title game.

• NCSU is aiming for its first undefeated record at Carter-Finley Stadium since 1986.

• The seniors and players who potentially want to exit early to the NFL will be playing on Senior Day.

• A Wolfpack victory keeps hopes alive for a potential 10-win season.

Updates from the game will be posted in this blog.

Carter-Finley Stadium prior to the North Carolina at NC State game in Raleigh.
Carter-Finley Stadium prior to the North Carolina at NC State game in Raleigh. (Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)

NC State doesn't give up (10:21 p.m.)

NC State wide receiver Emeka Emezie finds himself wide open for the 64-yard touchdown, and UNC now leads 30-28 with 1:35 left. Coming down to another onside kick.

UNC tacks on three, part II (10:20 p.m.)

Grayson Atkins makes a 50-yard field goal to extend UNC's lead to 30-21 with 2:12 left in the game.

UNC tacks on three (10:03 p.m.)

Grayson Atkins makes the 21-yard field goal and UNC leads 27-21 with 7:44 left in the game.

Third quarter statistics (9:34 p.m.)

Thayer Thomas comes through (9:30 p.m.)

NC State wide receiver Thayer Thomas slips away at the last second and runs in for a 26-yard touchdown to cut UNC's lead to 24-21 with 32 seconds left in the third quarter.

North Carolina extends lead to 10 points (9:22 p.m.)

Justin Olson makes a tough catch for a 17-yard touchdown for UNC, and the Tar Heels extended their lead to 24-14 with 6:03 left in the third quarter. Sam Howell's touchdown pass was his first of the game.

UNC takes the lead (9:02 p.m.)

UNC quarterback Sam Howell takes off against NC State's blitz and runs for a 12-yard touchdown. UNC leads NCSU 17-14 with 9:05 left in the third quarter.

Halftime statistics (8:32 p.m.)

Sam Howell gets loose (8:24 p.m.)

UNC quarterback Sam Howell rolls out left looking to pass, but runs in for the touchdown. NC State leads 14-10 with 2:02 left in the second quarter.

UNC kicks short field goal (7:48 p.m)

UNC kicker Grayson Atkins kicks a 22-yard field goal after a stellar job of NC State's defense near the goal line. NCSU leads 14-3 with 14:06 left in the second quarter.

First-quarter statistics (7:45 p.m.)

Fast start for NC State continues (7:38 p.m.)

Quarterback Devin Leary finds H-back Trent Pennix in the back of the right corner for a 9-yard touchdown. NC State leads UNC 14-0 with 2:14 left in the first quarter.

NC State gets blocked punt magic (7:08 p.m.)

UNC tries to punt it and NC State running back Jordan Houston blocks the punt, and wide receiver C.J. Riley gets the touchdown with 13:37 left in the first quarter. NC State leads UNC 7-0.

Two defensive backs injured

Nickel Tyler Baker-Williams and safety Devan Boykins are injured and not playing today. Joshua Pierre-Louis and Jakeen Harris got the start.

Follow the game

{{ article.author_name }}