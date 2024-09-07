CHARLOTTE — NC State got throttled in the second half in falling 51-10 to No. 14-ranked Tennessee on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium. NC State falls to 1-1 and hosts Louisiana Tech at 12 p.m. Saturday in Raleigh.

Final statistics (11:16 p.m.)

Tennessee reaches 50-plus points (10:57 p.m.)

NC State’s pass to junior tight end Justin Joly came up a yard short on fourth down and one in the fourth quarter, and that proved to be the cherry on top for the Volunteers. Redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleave threw a 18-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Holden Staes to stretch the lead to 51-10 with 8:22 left in the game.

Tennessee scores another one (10:39 p.m.)

Junior running back Dylan Sampson gets the corner and takes off for 34 yards and Tennessee leads 44-10 with 14:07 left in the fourth quarter.

Statistics through three quarters (10:34 p.m.)

NC State gets defensive score (10:25 p.m.)

While a fight in the stands distracted one section of the stadium, NC State senior cornerback Aydan White gets a pick-six for 87 yards on the field. NC State trails Tennessee 37-10 with 2:20 left in the third quarter.

Tennessee pours it on (10:19 p.m.)

Redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava keeps it and goes 31 yards for the touchdown. Tennessee leads 37-3 with 4:02 left in the third quarter.

Turnover turns into three points for UT (10:05 p.m.)

Tennessee redshirt freshman kicker Max Gilbert makes a 36-yard field goal and the Volunteers lead 30-3 with 6:31 left in the third quarter. The score was set up by a sack and stripped fumble by senior defensive end Dominic Bailey.



Tennessee empties the bag (9:51 p.m.)

Redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava goes with the play fake and finds senior tight end Miles Kitselman for the wide-open 15-yard touchdown. Tennessee, which needed a key fourth-down conversion, leads 27-3 with 10:27 left in the third quarter.

Halftime statistics (9:23 p.m.)

Tennessee tacks on three points before halftime (9:22 p.m.)

Redshirt freshman Max Gilbert drills a 45-yard field goal and Tennessee has a 20-3 lead going into halftime. The Volunteers will receive the ball to start the third quarter.

Volunteers get a pick-six (9:01 p.m.)

NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall overthrew a short pass to junior tight end Justin Joly, and senior safety Will Brooks picked it off and went 85-yards for a touchdown. Tennessee leads 17-3 with 3:29 left in the second quarter.

Tennessee answers with a field goal (8:53 p.m.)

Tennessee redshirt freshman kicker Max Gilbert makes the 35-yard field goal to extend the Volunteers' lead to 10-3 with 6:33 left in the second quarter.

NC State tacks on three points (8:46 p.m.)

NC State redshirt sophomore kicker Kanoah Vinesett makes the 24-yard field goal and it cuts the Tennessee lead to 7-3 with 9:04 left in the second quarter.

First quarter statistics (8:25 p.m.)

Tennessee strikes first (8:21 p.m.)

Tennessee junior running back Dylan Sampson slices in from the left side for a nine-yard touchdown run with nine seconds left in the first quarter to give the Volunteers a 7-0 lead.