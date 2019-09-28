Pack falls in Tallahassee (11:19 p.m.)

After redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman was hobbled following a hit, redshirt freshman Devin Leary received his first career action and almost had a touchdown but redshirt sophomore receiver Max Fisher fumbled on his way to the end zone to effectively end the contest. NC State loses 31-13 and falls to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the ACC. NC State has a bye and then hosts Syracuse on Thursday night.

FSU gets back-breaking TD (10:52 p.m.)

Quickly choosing to go for it on fourth and one at the NC State 41-yard line, FSU star running back Cam Akers breaks through for a 41-yard touchdown with 9:13 left in the game.

NC State reaches the end zone (10:40 p.m.)

After some lengthy reviews, NC State is into the end zone with a three-yard TD pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Bailey Hockman to junior receiver Emeka Emezie with 13:04 left in the game. NC State converted a two-point try, but an illegal shift wiped it off the board. Instead NCSU settled for the extra point.

Stats through three quarters (10:23 p.m.)

FSU breaks second half scoring drought (10:18 p.m.)

NC State's defense has battled all night but it finally broke and allowed a nine-yard touchdown pass to Tamorrion Terry with 59 seconds left in the third quarter. FSU leads 24-6. Earlier in the third quarter, NC State sophomore running back Ricky Person Jr. appeared to have sustained a major leg/ankle injury and was taken off the field on a cart. NC State's offense has not gained a first down in the second half.

Halftime stats (9:20 p.m.)

Pack mistakes lead to big play TD (9:10 p.m.)

A pair of third down incomplete passes were wiped off the board by a pair of NC State late hits. After the second one, Alex Hornibrook found Ontaria Wilson for a 40-yard touchdown pass. FSU leads 17-6 with 58 seconds left and receives the opening kick of the second half.

FSU gets big play for TD (8:52 p.m.)

Facing third and eight from the NC State 43-yard line, Alex Hornibrook found Tamorrion Terry on a slant pass, and Terry was too fast for NC State's defense while racing towards the end zone. The extra point was originally blocked by redshirt freshman linebacker Payton Wilson, but he was flagged for leaping over the line. On the re-kick, FSU went up 10-6 with 4:59 left in the first half.

NC State takes its first lead (8:43 p.m.)

The longest downfield pass of the season came for NC State when redshirt sophomore quarterback Bailey Hockman connected with redshirt freshman Devin Carter on a 33-yard pass to the Florida State 6-yard line. The Pack would only lose yards from there however and had to settle for a 26-yard field goal from sophomore Christopher Dunn to go up 6-3 with 6:25 left in the half.

NC State takes advantage of bad punt to tie the game (8:16 p.m.)

NC State's defense sacked Alex Hornibrook twice, and then FSU shanked the punt, which gave NC State the ball at the FSU 30-yard line. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Bailey Hockman came into the game at that point, and NC State moved it to the FSU 7 thanks to a pass interference and four runs. However on third and two, Hockman tripped coming out from under center for a five-yard loss. Sophomore Christopher Dunn made a 29-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3 with 14:20 left in the first half.

First quarter stats (8:12 p.m.)

FSU gets game's first points (7:56 p.m.)

NC State elected to take the opening kick of the game in an effort to stunt the trademark fast Florida State start, but thus far the offense has had two three-and-outs. FSU surprised observers by starting Alex Hornibrook at quarterback, and on their second possession he drove the Noles to the NC State 19-yard line. Kicker Ricky Aguayo made a 37-yard field goal to put FSU up 3-0 with 5:40 to go in the first quarter.

Pack vs. Noles

NC State will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Florida State, and it appears that FSU will go with James Blackman at quarterback. He was injured last week, and many suspected Wisconsin grad transfer Alex Hornibrook to get the nod while Blackman nursed his strained MCL. However, reports trickled out Friday that Blackman was healthy enough to play.