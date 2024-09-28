Game blog: NC State 24, Northern Illinois 17
NC State coach Dave Doeren has had a walk down memory lane with Northern Illinois coming to Carter-Finley Stadium today.
Doeren and the Wolfpack are badly in need of a win after falling to 2-2 last week at Clemson.
Huskies make 50-yard field goal (2:39 p.m.)
Northern Illinois senior kicker Kanon Woodill makes the 50-yard field goal to cut NC State's lead to 24-17 with 14:46 left in the fourth quarter.
Statistics through three quarters (2:33 p.m.)
Defense sets up offense — again (2:03 p.m.)
NC State senior defensive end Davin Vann got a sack and forced fumble to give the Wolfpack the ball at the Northern Illinois one-yard line. NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey rolls out and finds sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion on a arrow route for the 4-yard touchdown. NC State leads 24-14 with 11:46 left in the third quarter.
Halftime statistics (1:35 p.m.)
Northern Illinois' big play sets up score (1:29 p.m.)
Redshirt junior quarterback Ethan Hampton drops back and fires one in to redshirt sophomore wide receiver. Cam Thompson for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 1:45 left in the second quarter. NC State leads 17-14, and the score was set up by a 42-yard pass to Andrew McElory.
NC State tacks on field gaol (1:16 p.m.)
Redshirt sophomore kicker Kanoah Vinesett makes the 37-yard field goal and NC State leads 17-7 with 4:55 left in the second quarter.
Defense gets a touchdown (12:52 p.m.)
Big blitz and Northern Illinois quarterback Ethan Hampton never felt NC State senior safety Donovan Kaufman coming from the backside, and he gets the sack and forced fumble, which he recovers for the easy touchdown. NC State leads 14-7 with 14:09 left in the second quarter.
Statistics through the first quarter (12:46 p.m.)
NIU gets the answer (12:36 p.m.)
Northern Illinois senior running back Antario Brown was in the Wildcat and he gets it, but fumbles and senior fullback Brock Lampe recovers the ball in the end zone. The game is tied 7-7 with 2:23 left in the first quarter.
NC State strikes first (12:26 p.m.)
NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey completed four passes for 54 yards, and then capped the drive off with a one-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 with 6:15 left in the first quarter.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE