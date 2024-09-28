NC State coach Dave Doeren has had a walk down memory lane with Northern Illinois coming to Carter-Finley Stadium today. Doeren and the Wolfpack are badly in need of a win after falling to 2-2 last week at Clemson.

Advertisement

Huskies make 50-yard field goal (2:39 p.m.)

Northern Illinois senior kicker Kanon Woodill makes the 50-yard field goal to cut NC State's lead to 24-17 with 14:46 left in the fourth quarter.

Statistics through three quarters (2:33 p.m.)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGF0aXN0aWNzIHRocm91Z2ggdGhyZWUgcXVhcnRlcnM6IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qQXpxd0tSRWRrIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v akF6cXdLUkVkazwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUaGVXb2xmcGFja0NlbnRyYWwg KEBOQ1N0YXRlUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L05DU3RhdGVSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE4NDAwOTc0Mzk3ODI3MTEzNzU/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Defense sets up offense — again (2:03 p.m.)

NC State senior defensive end Davin Vann got a sack and forced fumble to give the Wolfpack the ball at the Northern Illinois one-yard line. NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey rolls out and finds sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion on a arrow route for the 4-yard touchdown. NC State leads 24-14 with 11:46 left in the third quarter.

Halftime statistics (1:35 p.m.)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWxmdGltZSBzdGF0aXN0aWNzOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vQzRPdHJvUkZqcyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0M0T3Ryb1JGanM8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGhlV29sZnBhY2tDZW50cmFsIChATkNTdGF0ZVJpdmFs cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OQ1N0YXRlUml2YWxz L3N0YXR1cy8xODQwMDgzMTc1MDM0NDk5Mzc1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Northern Illinois' big play sets up score (1:29 p.m.)

Redshirt junior quarterback Ethan Hampton drops back and fires one in to redshirt sophomore wide receiver. Cam Thompson for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 1:45 left in the second quarter. NC State leads 17-14, and the score was set up by a 42-yard pass to Andrew McElory.

NC State tacks on field gaol (1:16 p.m.)

Redshirt sophomore kicker Kanoah Vinesett makes the 37-yard field goal and NC State leads 17-7 with 4:55 left in the second quarter.

Defense gets a touchdown (12:52 p.m.)

Big blitz and Northern Illinois quarterback Ethan Hampton never felt NC State senior safety Donovan Kaufman coming from the backside, and he gets the sack and forced fumble, which he recovers for the easy touchdown. NC State leads 14-7 with 14:09 left in the second quarter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgYmxpdHouIFRoZSBzdHJpcC4gVGhlIHNjb3JlLiDwn5GMPGJy Pjxicj7wn5O6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlQ1df U3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaGVDV19TcG9ydHM8L2E+ IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QYWNrRm9vdGJhbGw/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBhY2tGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1M0V1I4cW5EMXgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9T NFdSOHFuRDF4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFDQyBGb290YmFsbCAoQEFDQ0Zv b3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FDQ0Zvb3Ri YWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODQwMDczMDAzNjIwNTQ4NzQyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Statistics through the first quarter (12:46 p.m.)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGF0aXN0aWNzIGFmdGVyIHRoZSBmaXJzdCBxdWFydGVyOiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vS05yZXBWb1NBNyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0tOcmVwVm9TQTc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGhlV29sZnBhY2tDZW50cmFs IChATkNTdGF0ZVJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9OQ1N0YXRlUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xODQwMDcwNTM1NDYxNjQ2NjI5P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

NIU gets the answer (12:36 p.m.)

Northern Illinois senior running back Antario Brown was in the Wildcat and he gets it, but fumbles and senior fullback Brock Lampe recovers the ball in the end zone. The game is tied 7-7 with 2:23 left in the first quarter.

NC State strikes first (12:26 p.m.)

NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey completed four passes for 54 yards, and then capped the drive off with a one-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 with 6:15 left in the first quarter.