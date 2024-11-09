Game blog: Duke 12, NC State 9

NC State is aiming to extend its two-game winning streak and working for bowl eligibility. Duke has a 6-3 overall mark and are coming off back-to-back losses to SMU and Miami (Fla.).

Halftime statistics (5:09 p.m.)

Remarkable play by Tamarcus Cooley turns into 3 points (5:06 p.m.)

Elite play by redshirt freshman nickel Tamarcus Cooley, who stripped the ball from senior wide receiver Eli Pancol, and ran 70 yards to the Duke 20-yard line with six seconds left. Redshirt sophomore kicker Kanoah Vinesett makes the 37-yard field goal and Duke's lead shrinks to 12-9 with a second left in second quarter halftime. NC State will get the ball to star the third quarter.

NC State gets second field goal (4:42 p.m.)

Redshirt sophomore Kanoah Vinestt makes the 28-yard field goal and Duke's lead shrinks to 12-6 with 5:52 left in the second quarter.

NC State gets on the board (4:26 p.m.)

Redshirt sophomore kicker Kanoah Vinesett returns after a one-week absence and makes the 30-yard field goal, cutting Duke's lead to 12-3 with 11:27 left in the second quarter.

First quarter statistics (4:18 p.m.)

Duke goes deep for score (4:08 p.m.)

Duke sophomore quarterback Maalik Murphy goes deep to star senior receiver Jordan Moore for a 45-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 12-0 with 3:45 left in the first quarter.

Duke makes 50-yard field goal (3:56 p.m.)

​Junior kicker Todd Pelino drains the 50-yarder and Duke leads 5-0 with 6:39 left in the first quarter.

Duke gets early safety (3:40 p.m.)

Redshirt sophomore defensive end Wesley Williams gets the sack for the safety and Duke takes an early 2-0 lead with 12:10 left in the first quarter.

NC State seniors get honored (3:34 p.m.)

NC State's seniors that were honored: • Anthony Belton, left tackle • Devon Betty, middle linebacker • Corey Coley, cornerback • Zeke Correll, center • Bishop Fitzgerald, safety • Walt Gerard, linebacker • Dylan Gray, defensive line • Dawson Jaramillo, offensive lineman • Demarcus Jones, running back • Donovan Kaufman, safety • Patrick Matan, tackle • Grayson McCall, quarterback • Timothy McKay, right guard • Kerry Martin, safety • Reid Mitchell, tight end • Noah Potter, defensive end • Ethan Rhodes, quarterback • Collin Smith, kicker • Davin Vann, defensive end Matan is the addition to the list that wasn't known earlier this week, so he could be entering the portal. NC State running back Jordan Waters and cornerback Aydan White declined going through it.