Ricky Person Jr. isn’t the most patient athlete, but he knew he needed to let his body heal this offseason.

The NC State sophomore running back sat out spring practice and tried to have his hip, wrist and hamstring get healthy. Some of the injuries pre-dated his arrival to NCSU — he suffered the wrist injury while playing his last two years at Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High.

Person underwent labrum surgery following the end of his freshman season, and he admittedly played injured all year. From nagging injuries suffered in 2018 fall camp, to more serious ones mounting throughout the season, he was only able to show flashes of why he was a Rivals.com four-star prospect. He underwent surgery last January.

“It was fall camp when it first happened, and that is when I knew I tore my labrum,” Person said. “It was what it was and I just played through it.”

The Franklinton, N.C., native played 14 snaps in the season opener against James Madison, but then missed the next two games. He eventually didn’t play in four of the 13 contests. Person’s best stretch was when he rushed 14 times for 108 yards in the victory over Virginia on Sept. 29 and followed up with 17 carries for 92 yards in the win over Boston College on Oct. 6.

“Every game I played, I felt as healthy as the Virginia game,” Person said. “I just had bumps and bruises. It was what it was and I knew what I had to get at the end of the season.

“I was sidelined [for the spring practices], but working out-wise, I was in the weight room and training room all day, every day.”

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has gained weight since last year and feels good about his health.

“My weight is up, but I’ve put on a lot of muscle mass,” Person said. “It’s in a good way. It’s the best I’ve felt.”

Another reminder of his prep days will also be his new uniform number. He jumped on becoming No. 8 again this season. Coach Dave Doeren asked him what number he wanted this season and Person explained to him why he wanted No. 8.

“My freshman and sophomore year [at Franklinton High], I wore No. 8,” Person said. “My junior and senior year [at Heritage], I wore No. 3. The reason why No. 8, I love that number so much, is because I lost my grand-dad and I lost my coach [those years].”

Person had an incredible senior year at Heritage, even if he wasn’t 100 percent healthy. He rushed 262 times for 2,230 yards and 38 touchdowns in 11 games played. He earned a spot in the U.S. Army All-American Game and was selected to the Carolinas Shrine Bowl, where he put on a show. He won offensive MVP after rushing 15 times for 180 yards and a touchdown, plus three catches for 23 yards and a score.

NC State was hoping Person could replace some of that big-play void left with Nyheim Hines entering the NFL Draft a year early. Injuries led to then senior Reggie Gallaspy taking on a bigger workload last year. The hope is between Person, redshirt freshman Trent Pennix and incoming freshman Jordan Houston and Zonovan Knight, that the big play will return in the running game.

Pennix was clocked at 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash and Knight oozes big-play potential. Person isn’t ready to relinquish the crown of fastest NC State running back.

“We like the competition and we push each other to the fullest,” Person said.