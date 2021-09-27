Full transcript: Dave Doeren weekly press conference

NC State head coach Dave Doeren met with the media for his weekly press conference Monday to discuss the win over Clemson plus this coming Saturday's 6 p.m. kickoff against Louisiana Tech in Carter-Finley Stadium. Here's a full transcript.

Doeren and the Pack will host 2-2 Louisiana Tech on Saturday. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today)

Opening Statement

"Start with the game, it was an incredible night, afternoon I guess you would say. I want to start just thanking our students and our band, the fans and families of our players and coaches and all the recruits who came and supported the recruits and the staff. "It was a championship environment. It’s what we need. It's what this team can feed off of, and you guys helped us win that game. "The energy that was created in the stadium, that is what we talked about here: it's one Pack, one goal. That's our mission statement: United mission to win a championship. We have unity on this team and on our campus and now at the fanbase you guys make us a weapon. "It's not about who we play, I want to make that very clear, it's about supporting our athletes and our coaches in a mission to make us special and understanding that we have something that other people don't. We have a fanbase that shows up, and not just there but participates to make life really hard on the enemy. "I think the impact is felt in recruiting. We had over 30 recruits that we've offered at that game. And so you played a huge part in that environment as well, and it wasn't just us. Basketball had recruits there, men's and women's basketball recruits there, was wrestling people and just what you're doing for us, if we can continue to do it, you're going to elevate us even more. "Putting that out there because I think it's really critical. The way the students got engaged with the music, too. You can hear them singing the songs and it was awesome, man. And the whole thing, it was a lot of fun. "With the game itself. Obviously you guys know C.J. Clark is out for the year, unfortunately. Had kind of a freakish thing happen in practice just planting and cutting, and injured his knee. Our heart goes out to C.J. He will have surgery this week and have a full recovery. I know he'll work diligently to come back and be a great player for us, but that's three starters now that are out through the year on defense. "I know our kids will play hard for them, the next man up. Obviously saw Cory Durden taking the role inside and really do something with the game, so proud of Cory. Jaylon Scott's doing that for Payton [Wilson] at Will, Jakeen [Harris] at strong safety. Outside of those things we came out of the game very healthy so that was good. "In the game, I thought offense and defense really played off of each other and helped each other at really critical times in the game, responded to what happened on the other side of the ball, nobody flinched. "Our special teams were really up and down. I think we flipped the field with our punt team. We covered punts really well. They had zero yards return yardage in the game. So I was proud of the improvement there. Keyon Lesane at one missile, Anthony Smith at the other. Drake Thomas had two tackles in the open field on our punt team. "That was big. We won 33 yards field position, hidden yardage we call it. Trent [Gill], all touchbacks on his kickoffs again, two games in a row. He's got to get better with his pin points. We had three points go into the end zone, something he can work on. You know Chris [Dunn] had a bad night. And Chris is the best field goal kicker I've been around. He's going to bounce back, the coaches and the players, we all have his back and we believe in him and he's going to come back and win a game for us. I know he will. When the season's over, he will definitely have something when you talk about a comeback story. I believe in him, and I'm asking as a fanbase that you do the same, to have his back, because he's a guy that's done nothing but make kicks here since he's been here. "Our players didn't flinch, they found a way to win and they were physical, and they played with heart and they played with emotion. We made the tough plays we had to make to win the game and I think that's what made the difference in the end, Devin Carter's catch in the end zone from Devin [Leary]. That was a great play. "Emeka [Emezie]'s catch pinning that ball on his face mask was a great play. The tip pick to Drake was a great play. And they were big for us to make those plays in key moments. "From a negative standpoint we took a step back in penalty can't category with 11 penalties and nine in the first half. I know both teams had a lot of things because of the crowd noise, probably in the hype of the game, but we made that a closer game than we needed to. The time of possession that we had, the way we were playing on defense on third down, the penalties is what kept them in it, and the missed field goals. "Positive in that is we overcame it and so super proud of the team for that. Offensively to have 41 minutes time of possession. We actually had 110 plays on offense. Because of the penalties there's only 96 that were graded, but we were balanced, we used our tempo well. We wore them down. I thought our conditioning was fantastic on offense. Our offensive line, those guys play 100 plays and they were fresh they were physical. They were really good. "Devin Leary played a great game. Four touchdowns, his accuracy, getting rid of the football. He had eight throwaways, all those could have been bad plays. He just got us to the next play. He played tough and he played smart. He was well-coached, and he's got great poise. "The wide receiver and tight end rooms, I thought were really physical on the perimeter. They battled for each other. They caught the ball well and, made some really tough plays. And I like what we're doing on the perimeter. There's a lot of things happening out there that probably go unnoticed. But a lot of different types of screens, a lot of RPOs, a lot of good motion, hiding things well and being physical, getting in and out of our breaks. "The running backs both played hard and was physical and protected the football, and I thought Ricky Person's catching the football well, to get some key catches there to move the ball. "The end of half and end of game drives that we had, both drives give us a chance to score. And I think Dylan Parham, kind of the guy that doesn't get talked about. You want to have fun watching a dude be physical, watch him at tight end. He is knocking people around, number 28, love watching what Dylan's doing. "Negative, it's just too many penalties and some of that's on us. We tried to hide what we do, because they're so good at getting signals from you and staring at your tendencies and knowing what you're in. We really wanted to keep them off balance and, at times, the clock became a problem with that. We were able to adjust and get through it. "On defense, we had eight three and outs and a takeaway. We stopped the run, and the only real run play they had all night was a scramble for 34 yards. "But we rose up. When we fumbled, the next series we were three and out on defense. When they scored the tie the game, the next series we were three and out on defense. "The D-line I thought really battled, strained. Cory Durden played his butt off and it's good to see Davin Vann get a sack. Savion [Jackson] and Daniel Joseph, those four guys played most of the game in the three spots and really battled for us. We dominated on third down. "The negatives on defense, the one scramble I mentioned. The penalties, I thought Tanner [Ingle's] taunting penalty was completely selfish and something he's got to take off the film. Got caught up in the moment and he's got to be better than that. "I think we can play better in secondary. I think at times we tried to do more than we need to do. We just need to play with good technique and play the fundamentals that we coach. Wasn't horrible, but it could be a lot better. "Special teams, like I said, our punt coverage is excellent. I thought the punt returns from Thayer was good and a dumb penalty by young guy in [Ezemdi] Udoh got caught up in a moment was number 11 from them, and just reacted instead of being smart and mature and he'll learn from that. Joe Shimko continues to do great job. "Now we move on to Louisiana Tech. Kind of an interesting team, are scoring a lot of points. It really should be 4-0. They lost on the last play of the game to SMU on a pretty freak throw, ricochet play on a Hail Mary and then they had a 20 point lead in the fourth quarter at Mississippi State and lost. "So a team that has a lot of talent, has transfers in their receiver and running back that are helping them. You score 35 points a game you're going to win a lot of games. Their quarterback Austin Kendall did not play against North Texas. We know Austin well, is a Charlotte native and went to Oklahoma and we played against him up at West Virginia, so he's kind of a journeyman. "Good football player, kid that we offered and liked a lot in high school. I don't know what his status is, they've kept that on the down-low, but we'll be ready for him and the other two that they played against North Texas. "On defense, they've given up a lot. They've played both four down and three down. They do play hard. They gave Mississippi State a lot of fits in their opening game. They play hard. "It's a test of our maturity, bottom line. People are going to talk about trap games and letdowns and all those kind of things and I've already addressed that with the team. We're not going to do that. "This game is about being better than we were last week. And that's our goal, is to be a great football team and great football teams don't step backwards. It's going to be a challenge. I think for us we have to show our maturity now and our leadership. "I know we will. I am going to be all over them this week about it. We got to take personal responsibility in our daily excellence around here and every day we got to try to be better than we were the day before. "As great as that win was and it was, it was special. It can definitely be something that we have for the rest of our lives, but we want to win every game. Next game is the one that you have to worry the most about. And this is the next game, and be very disappointed if we don't come out and play really good football."

Questions