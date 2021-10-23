Full Transcript: NC State head coach Dave Doeren Clemson postgame

Here is the full transcript of what he said:

"We just got to pick these guys back up and get back to work and get ready for game next week. That's college football. So, I'm not going to say much else until I rewatch it."

"Disappointed, to say the least. Obviously, we weren't good enough tonight. On third down, we were really bad. Offensively, 3 of 14. It's hard to win games when you don't get any takeaways and you're 3 of 14 on third down. We had a chance to. 31-30, we got the ball, we're driving down and we hit one of our best players on a routine play for Devin. I know he feels horrible.

"There's a lot still in front of us. I don't know on Isaiah Moore yet.

"We helped them in some key moments. Jumping offsides on a field goal and defense, when we knew they were going to use their snap down, that hurt us. We just had some really good players not make the plays that they're accustomed to making. It comes down to one possession like that. You got to make one more play than they do.

"We're obviously very emotional, disappointed. Got to give Miami credit. We didn't make the plays we needed to make that we've been making.

How big was the momentum swing when the fumble recovery was overturned?

"It was a crazy play. It was a great effort and play by Anthony, forcing the fumble. Unfortunately, his helmet comes off and the ball bounces out again.

"Pretty impossible for a guy to stop playing when you see a ball like that. But that's the rule. So, an unfortunate chain of events right there because that was obviously a huge momentum swing our way if his helmet stays on."

How much did it feel that missed opportunities down the stretch cost this game?

"To win games like you've seen us do this year, you've got to make plays at key moments. We didn't. So, yeah, they do mount up.

"It just takes one. It takes one of those plays, and things change. Whether it's the Anthony Smith fumble or the crossing route to Devin Carter, I mean there's a myriad of plays in there. Third and 16 right there at the end, and we give up a completion. We thought they were going to run the football right there. Obviously, they didn't, and we didn't do a good enough job in coverage.

"There's lots of plays within that game that could change it the other way and didn't."

Did it just feel like one of those games where things weren’t going your way?

"I mean they're a good football team. They've been in a bunch of one-possession games, and we didn't make the plays that we needed to make to win the game. It's pretty simple."

Despite the result, you still control your own destiny for an ACC Championship appearance. Will that be the main message when you get back?

"Right now, you just got a bunch of dudes that are down in the dumps. We just got to get them back and sit down with them tomorrow. Get home at four in the morning and then sit down with them, watch the film, get their spirits back up, get them as healthy as we can and go back to it.

"They'll understand what's in front of them when we study it tomorrow. We just got to get ready for the next game. Just like we tried to for this one. The injuries are piling up a little bit. It's hard not having Payton Wilson or Isaiah Moore out there tonight. Definitely missed Zay. "

How much does it help that the next game is at home?

"It will be great to be home again. It's been a long time. About a month. So, look forward to playing in Carter-Finley next week for sure. It will be nice to have that."