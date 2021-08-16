Full transcript: Dave Doeren updates fall camp after first scrimmage

Where are you guys at coming out of your first scrimmage?

"We came out healthy, so that was good. That's the biggest thing you worry about in these fall camp scrimmages, it was really good back and forth on the field.There was some explosive plays offensively that were fun to watch. There were some takeaways on defense and really good plays made. Teshaun Smith, it was great having him out there, had really nice fumble that he stripped out.

"You got to see the completion of plays. I thought at quarterback position, which is probably everyone wants to know, that Devin [Leary] played very well, very poised. I really thought the three quarterbacks showed good poise in the scrimmage, and made some good plays, protected the ball and didn't throw any interceptions. But need to continue to do some things just from a game management standpoint.

"I would say the guys that needed it, that play a lot for us on game day, we got them in, got them out and got some good work. I thought we tackled pretty well. It's good to see the running backs get tackled. They need that, for them just from a ball security standpoint.

"We're able to get some good work on our special teams with some kickoff returns against some live guys running down at them and field goal kickers against a rush. We need to scrimmage again. We will, this week on Thursday, which is two weeks from the kick."

How do you balance getting your older guys some reps, taking a really good look at your younger guys and also protect from from those injuries leading in the first the first game?

"Yeah, I think it's really good question. And that's the conversations we're having in these staff meetings, is how many reps does Isaiah Moore need? He's played a lot of football. Well he needs enough. And what is enough? Probably 30 or 40 reps where they're in there, their hearts beating or they're getting a lot of good situational work.

"We get backed up, we hit red zone, we hit short yardage. We hit two minutes, and then we had just some regular move the ball series is so the guys were able to get into those situations. You just need to get them enough where they're ready for game day.

"On the other hand, the younger players, we're trying to get them into the 50-60 rep count, where we can put those guys through it and see if they are ready to help us. To get Julian Gray a bunch of reps, a guy's that been impressive in camp. To get Demie Sumo a bunch of reps.

"Then for guys that were hurt last year that are trying to get back into game shape, they need reps. So it helps to get Tim MacKay a bunch of reps because he missed a lot of time last year on the field, but it's a player by player discussion, and something that we really look out from a rep count.

"You don't want to find out on game you didn't do enough, I think that's kind of where we're at and the weather played into it Saturday. It was hot. We had to be smart that way, too."

Coach [Tony] Gibson said that with so many guys back on defense, he wants to play faster this year. Has that been something that's kind of jumped off the page in practice and throughout the first scrimmage with the ones?

"Yeah, I think the continuity of player experience and coach, they're all with the same coaches on defense that they had a year before. Same system, same terminology, and playing next to the same player in many cases. That's helped them play faster. I think there's trust. There's built experience.

"Not that we're playing perfect football, we're not. There's a lot of things we have to do better, but they are playing fast. What I've seen is they're spending more time talking about the situation. Maybe it's third and long, they're talking about that down and distance or it's red zone and they're talking about the field position, or they're talking about the offensive sets they're talking about the other side of the ball.

"Instead of when you're just getting into the defense, or we're just getting with a player that hadn't played with you. You're talking about what's the call again? Where do I line up? And we're not having those conversations with the ones and most of the time, not with the twos."

How have those battles with the offense been in practice and in the scrimmage on Saturday?

"Well I think the biggest thing for both sides of the ball, it's not that there's, it's been well documented, there's a lot of experience back. The problem we've had is that they haven't been on the same field together for consecutive days. We've had guys in and out for, last season it was injuries or as COVID. Now it's just you know, a guy's out of a sore hamstring here, or guys sick today.

"We want the five best o-linemen to play with each other every day, every period and build continuity and chemistry, and so we're still trying to get to that. I think there's a little bit of misconception that we've got all these guys back. We do but we also need them all to be out on the field at the same time, working together for consecutive days, after days, after days and we've been able to get that in some spots but not enough of them for me to say that I feel good about it yet.

"So that's kind of where it's at."

Looks right now like you'll be playing in front of a full crowd, stands that are filled. How big of an advantage is that, especially at Carter-Finley Stadium for you guys because you got such a rabid fan base?

"Yeah, I was hoping so. I think people have been cooped up and judging by some of the other public events that I've been able to go to, hockey games were crazy, does seem like the fans would want to be at a game and go nuts and having a night game on top of it.

"I expect to have a very lively crowd and a bunch of people that are excited to see their football team and their coaching staff on the field together. That's what we're hoping for, and the student body being a part of that as well. That's what makes college football fun, is the pageantry of it. Carter-Finley Stadium on a night, weeknight in particular, is usually a very very special venue."

Specifically with the linebackers and having pretty much that whole unit, very experienced and back, how much does that help the defense, not only because they know where they need to be in, what they need to do but they can kind of help set everything up and have that experience playing together?

"I think the continuity of that group is good. I think there's also been an opportunity to build some depth behind those guys and Coach Gibson has done a nice job with Jaylon Scott and Devon Betty. Those two guys have been able to play both Mike and Will and rotate inside and outside, so that we can build some things so that if a player's out whether it's just tired or injured.

"We don't have the inexperienced plug in. We want to be able to stay at a competitive level. We feel like our three starters are as good as anybody's in the country, if not better. We just want to make sure that when one of them steps off the field because his helmet comes off or is overheated or whatever it might be, that the next guy going in is just as good.

"Unfortunately Levi's been out with some minor stuff. Payton has been out with some minor stuff, but the positive of that is we've been able to rep those other guys and get them ready to play and they've really done a nice job in their absences. I think we'll have everybody starting tomorrow back on the field, so that'll be good."

With the prep season in North Carolina starting back on Friday. How much do you look forward to, to get back out there and evaluating guys in person?

"I'm excited for the high schools. I know that was hard for them not playing last fall, and being able to have their normal Friday Night Lights in the fall. For all these high school teams and coaches, I'm excited for them and happy for them.

"For us it's, it's valuable to have live evaluations. We missed that in recruiting. It's something we truly believe in as one of the most critical ingredients in the evaluation process is seeing them play in person. And so being able to go back out and hit the road and do that on Friday nights we look forward to that."