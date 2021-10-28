From the other sideline: Louisville

"Louisville could definitely be 6-1, but they could also be 3-4. Instead, they sit at 4-3.

"Louisville held a 17-point lead entering the fourth quarter against Virginia, and then fell apart down the stretch. They led Wake Forest with just a few minutes remaining, and gave up a game-winning drive to lose.

"But on the flip side, they won close games against UCF and Florida State that could have gone either way.

"So, yes, I would say Louisville is capable of beating anyone in the conference."