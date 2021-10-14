From the other sideline: Boston College

"Grosel is a gamer. He’s tough as nails, and he is more athletic than people give him credit for. I actually think BC can do more with him in the run game, especially when it comes to the zone-read, than it could with Jurkovec under center.

"He has a strong arm and, most of the time, is patient with his progressions — the Eagles’ tight ends combined for nine catches and 140 yards against Clemson, and they typically weren’t his first read. Sometimes he holds onto the ball too long, though, and, if he stares down a target, it’s often downfield. He’s just 2-of-11 on attempts traveling 20-plus yards. At first, he was underthrowing guys. Against Clemson, he overthrew Zay Flowers a handful of times for what would have been touchdowns.

"He’s enjoyed his most success on medium passes (10-19 yards), according to PFF. He has completed 63.2%, or 24-of-38, of those, registering a 80.9 PFF passing grade for that range. But don’t expect offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. to stop calling the same plays they had planned for Jurkovec.

"They believe in Grosel’s arm and his ability to connect downfield. Sure, BC is more dependent on its run game with Grosel under center. But, I think the Eagles were going to try to be more balanced this year, regardless if Jurkovec never got hurt."