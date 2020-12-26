From the other NC State Wolfpack football sideline: Kentucky
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
NC State football's opponent in the Jan. 2 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville (noon kickoff on ESPN) is Kentucky.
What should the Wolfpack expect from the Wildcats? We turned to Justin Rowland of CatsIllustrated.com to get some answers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news