From the other sideline: Virginia
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
NC State football's opponent this Saturday is the reigning ACC Coastal Division champion, Virginia. The Cavaliers defeated Duke in its opener before falling at Clemson in an ACC title game rematch last Saturday, but it should be noted Virginia covered the spread in that game.
What should the Wolfpack expect from UVa? We turned to Brad Franklin of CavsCorner.com to get some answers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news