From the other sideline: Miami

"It felt like the season was slipping away when Miami lost to Michigan State, but to the team’s credit despite falling behind and playing terribly in the first half of the last two games against Virginia and North Carolina, the Canes rallied in the second half and probably should have won both/sent UNC to OT.

"With that said, speculation is Manny Diaz could be let go with another loss and that has to reach the ears of the players. So morale certainly isn’t great with a 2-4 season and six straight losses to Power Five teams.

"However, we would not say the Canes have lost their fight. This is a team that says it’s a brotherhood and there’s been no lack of want to among players in games that we’ve seen thus far. So we don’t expect this team to roll over if it falls behind on Saturday. The real issue in the losses is it’s simply not a very talented or deep team overall."