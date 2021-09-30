From the other sideline: Louisiana Tech
NC State football's opponent this Saturday is an intriguing Louisiana Tech squad.
What should the Wolfpack expect from the Bulldogs? We turned to Ben Carlisle of BleedTechBlue.com to get some answers.
1. What is the status of the quarterback position going into the game, and what are the different impacts on the offense depending on who plays?
"Right now, it's still up in the air.
"Austin Kendall's situation should become a little bit more clear later in the week, likely Friday. If he's unable to go, Aaron Allen will start at QB.
"With Kendall in there, Tech has averaged 38.7 points per game. Obviously, he's talented, but he's bring a toughness to the Tech offense that the guys really fed off of the first three weeks.
"With Allen at QB, the Bulldogs become a little bit more limited. When plays get off script, he tends to struggle at times. A running game always helps, but it'll be tough for Tech run against a stout NC State defense."
