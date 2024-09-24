Freshman WR Terrell Anderson will always treasure first score

Anderson took a pass from redshirt freshman backup quarterback Lex Thomas and cut in and then sharply back out en route to a 40-yard touchdown with five seconds left in the 59-35 loss. Anderson gave a glimpse of what made him a Rivals.com four-star prospect, the No. 218 overall player nationally and the No. 41 wide receiver in the class of 2024.

“I feel good,” Anderson said. “It felt good scoring, even though it was late in the game. Coach [Dave] Doeren preached playing hard all four quarters. The score doesn’t dictate the game. I just went out there to show what I can do.”

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High is expected to burn his redshirt along with fellow freshman wide receiver Keenan Jackson this season. Anderson has six catches for 70 yards and one touchdown this season, going into hosting Northern Illinois at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Anderson said the offense and defenses have been doing more 11-on-11 this week. Anderson understands the college game faster in the beginning, but he’s handled it well.

“We look forward to changing the narrative Saturday,” Anderson said. “Everybody will say the game speed is faster. You have to think faster. It feels like high school to me. I just got to, once I get my signal, get my play, I'm ready to go.”

Anderson is roommates with freshmen wide receivers Jimmar Boston and Christian Zachary, and quarterback Cedrick “C.J.” Bailey. He has long been impressed with Bailey’s dedication to his craft, which has rubbled off on him.

“I've been knowing C.J. for a minute now and I trust him,” Anderson said. “I think he did good. He’s sitting in th room and going through the playbook all day.”

Anderson picked NC State over a late charge from Georgia, plus Tennessee, North Carolina and Florida. He officially visited the Wolfpack, Volunteers and Bulldogs.

“All the coaches, it feels like a family here,” Anderson said. “They’re trying to get us better. We’re trying to fix things that’s like the bad things that’s going on right now.

“We're just trying to turn things around and finish the season strong.”