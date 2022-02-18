Freshman quarterback Aaron McLaughlin transferring

McLaughlin played five snaps in two games as a true freshman this past fall. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder was hailed coming out of Cumming (Ga.) Denmark High, where he played for former Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri . He elected to put his name into the transfer portal Friday, weeks before he was set to battle rising redshirt freshman Ben Finley for the No. 2 job behind starter Devin Leary , a redshirt junior. Touted freshman M.J. Morris moves up to third-string quarterback.

McLaughlin had all the measurables with great size, a reported 4.71-second 40-yard dash and 36.4-inch vertical leap at a Nike Camp in high school. He also was selected to the Elite 11 quarterback finals but couldn’t participate due to a shoulder injury.

McLaughlin passed fo4 1,505 yards and 12 touchdowns, and rushed 131 times for 652 yards and six scores his senior year. He finished 33-11 as the starting quarterback in high school, and combined for 7,637 yards (passing and rushing) and 101 touchdowns.

Rivals.com had him as a three-star prospect after he flirted with being a four-star recruit. He was the No. 20 pro-style quarterback in the country and No. 39 overall player in Georgia in the class of 2021.

McLaughlin first verbally committed to Auburn from July 30, 2019 until Feb. 4, 2020. He also looked at Arkansas before NCSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck landed him.